'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' mentor Sachet Tandon fasts for wife Parampara on Karwa Chauth

Mumbai, Oct 19, IANS Sachet and Parampara Tandon, the singer duo marked the auspicious occasion of 'Karva Chauth' on the sets of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'.

The couple ,known for their soulful music, marked the festival by fasting for each other, a beautiful reflection of their love. On Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, contestant Rupesh made the Karwa Chauth celebration even more special with his soulful performances of 'Kitna Haseen Chehra' and 'Dil Ka Aalam.' Both Rupesh and his wife, along with the mentor couple, Sachet and Parampara, broke their fasts together on set, sharing a heartfelt and memorable moment. What made the occasion even more special was Sachet observing fast for his wife Parampara on 'Karva Chauth' .

Sachet said, "I have observed Karwa Chauth fast for Parampara, and I think it's another way of expressing my love for her. She is the best wife, and I wanted to show my support by fasting for her. I’ve also bought a special gift for her, a ‘Maang Tikka’. She is fully dressed in 15 shringars today, and I wanted to give her the 16th shringar. I know this will bring a smile to her face.” Sachet and Parampara first met as contestants on the reality show ‘Voice of India’ . ‘Karva Chauth’ is a festival traditionally celebrated by women for the long life of their husbands.

Women fast without food and water and break it in the evening after seeing the moon. However these days husbands also support their wife and fast with them on ‘Karva Chauth’. While the celebration of love, and tradition on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa happens to be a perfect blend of music and festivity, Sachet and Parampara’s ‘Karva Chauth’ is surely going to steal the show this time.

