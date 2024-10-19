Karwa Chauth 2024: Wishes, Messages and Quotes!

Karwa Chauth, a significant Hindu festival, is celebrated with great enthusiasm and love by married couples across India. This year, it falls on Sunday, October 20. On this auspicious day, women fast for 13 hours and 29 minutes, praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands.

Puja Muhurat and Rituals

The Puja Muhurat for Karwa Chauth is from 5:46 PM to 7:02 PM. Women begin their fast at dawn and break it after sighting the moon through a sieve, followed by a glimpse of their husbands. The Upasana time begins at 6:25 AM and ends at 7:54 PM.

Significance of Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth strengthens the bond between husband and wife, reaffirming their love and commitment. Women gather for a pooja, listen to the Katha, and seek blessings for their husband's long life. The festival celebrates the beauty of marriage and the eternal love that couples share.

Karwa Chauth Quotes

"A happy marriage is the union of two good forgivers." - Robert L. Stevenson.

"Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope." - Maya Angelou.

"Marriage is our last, best chance to grow up." - Joseph Barth.

"Love is the master key that opens the gates of happiness." - Oliver Wendell Holmes.

"Together is a wonderful place to be."

"Chains do not hold a marriage together. It is threaded, hundreds of tiny threads." - Robert Fulghum.

"Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend." - Martin Luther King Jr.

"A great marriage is not when the 'perfect couple' comes together, it's when an imperfect couple learns to enjoy their differences."

"You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known." - F. Scott Fitzgerald.

"The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved."

"Love doesn't make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile."

"Marriage is a journey, not a destination."

"You are my today and all of my tomorrows."

"Forever with you is where I want to be."

Karwa Chauth Messages

Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love.

May this Karwa Chauth bring happiness and laughter to your married life.

Sending love and best wishes to Karwa Chauth.

May your bond grow stronger with each passing day.

Wishing you a successful fast and beautiful life with your partner.

May Maa Karwa fulfil all your prayers and wishes.

May this occasion fill your heart with joy.

Wishing you a happy and loving marriage.

May your love continue to grow stronger every day.

May this Karwa Chauth be filled with devotion and love.

May Karwa Mata bring love, health, and happiness to your married life.

Wishing you a day filled with cherished memories.

May Maa Karwa strengthen your bond and shower you with happiness.

May this occasion bring happiness and laughter into your lives.

Sending warm and happy wishes to Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth Wishes

Happy Karwa Chauth! Wishing you a long, loving, happy, and healthy marriage.

May your Karwa Chauth be filled with happiness and endless love!

Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.

Happy Karwa Chauth! May your bond be as bright as the moon.

Wishing you a happy and prosperous Karwa Chauth.

May this Karwa Chauth bring joy and happiness to your married life.

Happy Karwa Chauth! May your love continue to grow stronger.

Wishing you a day filled with love, devotion, and laughter.

Happy Karwa Chauth! May Maa Karwa bless you with love and happiness.

Wishing you a successful fast and beautiful life with your partner.

Happy Karwa Chauth! May your marriage continue to grow stronger.

Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and success.

Happy Karwa Chauth! May this occasion bring happiness and laughter.

Wishing you a happy and loving marriage on Karwa Chauth.

Happy Karwa Chauth! May Maa Karwa fulfil all your prayers.

