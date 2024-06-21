S. Korea, Germany discuss ways of stronger industry ties during ministerial talks

Seoul, June 21 (IANS) South Korea's Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun met with Germany's top economic policymaker in Seoul on Friday to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral relations on advanced industries, energy and broader economic ties, officials said.

Germany's Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who doubles as federal minister for economic affairs and climate action, is in South Korea along with an economic delegation involving 13 companies, including Brainlab, Max Bogl Stiftung, Voss Holding, Haverkamp and Satorius, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation on standards and data sharing fields for digital transition and for the industrial use of artificial intelligence, reports Yonhap news agency.

They also vowed to strengthen cooperation on the future mobility and other advanced industries through joint research and development projects.

"It is crucial for like-minded people to work together amid rising global uncertainties," Ahn said. "South Korea and Germany have similar industry structures and will become key partners in efforts for boosting industry competitiveness and achieving net-zero goals."

Trade volume between the two nations reached an all-time high of $33.9 billion last year, government data showed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.