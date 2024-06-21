Bodies of two brothers found in dry well in UP’s Farrukhabad

Farrukhabad (UP), June 21 (IANS) The bodies of two brothers were found dumped in a dry well in the Jahanganj area in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district.

The bodies were found on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Gulab Singh, 32, and his brother Dara Singh, 25, and they had gone missing since Wednesday evening.

According to reports, they had gone to harvest maize crops from their field late Wednesday evening. However, when they both did not return home for long, their father Chavinath, and brothers Sanjay, Ashok and Karan launched a frantic search, but in vain. They also made several calls on their mobile phones, but the calls went unanswered.

During the search, when the family looked into a well located close to their farm with torchlight, they found the bodies of the two brothers lying there.

On being informed, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar, Circle Officer of Mohammadabad Arun Kumar, along with a forensic team reached the spot.

Later, the bodies were taken out of the well. Two water bottles were also recovered from the well. An injury mark was found near Gulab Singh’s left eye.

Apart from this, no visible injury was found on the bodies. Their father Chavinath denied having any enmity with anyone in the village.

On the basis of Chavinath’s complaint, the police have lodged a case of murder against unknown people. The post-mortem report of the bodies is awaited.

