Rupali Ganguly salutes heroes of Operation Sindoor for crushing terror hubs

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Television actress Rupali Ganguly took to social media to express her admiration and respect for the brave heroes of Operation Sindoor.

The operation, which has been hailed as a major success in India’s ongoing fight against terrorism, saw Indian forces strategically eliminate terror hubs with remarkable precision and courage. In her heartfelt post, Ganguly wrote, Cheers to the heroes of #OperationSindoor With courage and precision, our forces crushed terror hubs. India stands tall. Jai Hind!”

The success of Operation Sindoor, a strategic and precise military operation aimed at dismantling terror hubs, has not only been celebrated by the nation but has also garnered widespread support from the Indian film fraternity and television industry. Celebrities took to social media to express their admiration for the bravery and courage displayed by the Indian armed forces. Actors like Ajay Devgn, Chiranjeevi Konidela, Nimrat Kaur, Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Anupam Kher, and Vidya Balan, among others, shared messages of gratitude and honored the courage of the forces.

On May 7, the Indian Air Force launched precise strikes on terrorist sites in Pakistan, carefully avoiding any violation of Pakistan’s airspace. The operation took Pakistan’s armed forces by complete surprise as the strikes began around 1:44 a.m. In an effort to prevent escalating tensions, a statement from the Ministry of Defence clarified that no Pakistani military installations were targeted during the operation.

The sites hit by the Indian Air Force included key terrorist hubs such as Muridke near Lahore, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These locations were believed to be central to planning and executing attacks against India.

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), a total of nine sites were targeted during Operation Sindoor, which began at 1:44 a.m. The operation occurred 14 days after a deadly terrorist attack in the tourist resort of Baisaran in Pahalgam, with suspects believed to have links to Pakistan.

