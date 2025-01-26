Rupali Ganguly pledges to protect 'Gauvansh' on Republic Day

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) This Republic Day, TV actress Rupali Ganguly shared a heartfelt video featuring a cow, urging everyone to take a pledge to protect “Gauvansh” and prioritize their welfare.

In her Instagram post, Rupali asked, “Have you given this gift to your Gau Mata?” while emphasizing the importance of caring for cows.

The video, which shows the 'Anupamaa' actress bonding with the cow, was accompanied by a meaningful message: “This Republic Day, let’s take a pledge to protect our Gauvansh. I always support initiatives that prioritize the welfare and well-being of these innocent creatures. They deserve our love, respect, and protection. #gauseva #indianculture #savecows #cowprotection #rupaliganguly #Anupamaa.”

In the clip, Ganguly can be heard saying, “So, the idea is to have Surakshit Bharat for Gauvansh and Gau Mata. And, this is my Kaveri’s Suraksha Kavach. I appeal to you all to bring Suraksha Kavach for Gauvansh as well.”

The actress also shared a video featuring dogs, writing, “Adopt, don’t shop. Our desi dogs and Indian breeds are full of love, loyalty, and resilience. They deserve homes filled with care and compassion. Let’s give them the love they deserve.”

Yesterday, Ganguly posted a fun video of herself and Alpana Buch adding a hilarious twist to Sunil Grover’s viral song "Mere Husband Mujhse Pyaar Nahin Karte." Both actresses were seen lip-syncing and performing to the trendy song. Rupali captioned the video, “Anupamaa Aur Baa #reelitfeelit #comedyreels #funnyreels #rupaliganguly #anupamaa #alpanabuch #jaimatadi #jaimahakal.”

Recently, Rupali made headlines when she addressed and debunked rumours about her leaving “Anupamaa.”

In a statement, she clarified, “Wow, people really have some overactive imagination. But thank you for talking about me and talking about the show. What can I say? Every person has a core, and my core, I believe, is gratitude. My husband and I both believe that whatever Rajan Ji has given me—the recognition, the platform, the position—I will never be able to repay it in this lifetime.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.