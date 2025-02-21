Rupali Ganguly hilariously shares her diet struggles

Mumbai Feb 21 (IANS) Actress Rupali Ganguly has shared a hilarious video showcasing her struggles while on a diet.

Rupali took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of herself. In the clip, she is seen sitting in front of a table full of sweets.

She was then seen mouthing the memorable dialogue “Mainai bola no, usne bola please. Mainai bola no, usne bola please. Mainai bola okay, ab koi ek taang par khada ho jaaye toh aap kya kar sakte hai?” from the 2008 film “Ghajini” starring Aamir Khan and Asin.

For the caption, she wrote: “Diet mode activated but Phir us ne bola please tu...#rupaliganguly #trending #funny.”

“Ghajini” is directed by A. R. Murugadoss in his Hindi film debut. A remake of the director's Tamil film of the same name. In the film, Sanjay Singhania, a powerful entrepreneur, suffers from anterograde amnesia after a violent attack on him and his fiancee Kalpana.

The film marks Asin's Hindi film debut, in which she also reprised her role from the original version and the penultimate film of Jiah Khan before her death in 2013.The original film's plot was inspired by Memento and Happy Go Lovely.

Talking about Rupali, the actress on Valentine’s Day shared a post for her husband Ashwin K Verma.

In the video, Rupali highlights the lighthearted dynamics of their relationship, with the caption, “Woh mujhe jhel leta hai Love Laughter and forever ! Our relationship…. I talk non stop and he listens Happppyyyy Valentines.”

In the clip, Rupali is seen having fun with her husband, Ashwin K. Verma. The actress is seen lip-syncing to the viral dialogue, “tera kaam hai bas mujhe jhelna, tu kaise jhelega, kya karega, yeh mujhe nhi pata tu bas mujhe jhel lega, tu Zindagi bhar ke liye mujhe jhel lega, yehi tera kaam hai tune isley Janam liya hai samajha kar.”

