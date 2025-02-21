Arjun Kapoor says entire journey of ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ was ‘an escapade’

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has said that the entire journey from shooting ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ to “promotions and everything in between” was an escapade for him.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a video featuring highlights which included the shoot of the song “Gori Hai Kalaiyan”, the making of the movie and the promotions in various cities.

“Bas ab woh din door nahi hai! the entire journey from shooting the film to promotions and everything in between was an escapade!” Arjun wrote.

He revealed that it was a fun ride not only because he got to work with his friends.

“Not just coz I was working with my friends but also coz this film was just a laughter riot in itself! (sic)”

He shared that he is genuinely excited with the release of the movie, which hit the big screen on Friday.

“Dil se excited hoon aur intezaar nahi ho raha jab aap sab dekhenge poore crew ki mehnat ka nateeja! #MereHusbandKiBiwi aapka theaters mein intezaar karegi iss shukravaar, apna pyaar zaroor barsaana iss khaas film par! (I am truly excited and can't wait for you all to see the result of the entire crew's hard work! #MereHusbandKiBiwi will be waiting for you in theaters this Friday—make sure to shower this special film with your love!)”

“Mere Husband Ki Biwi” is about a Delhi professional, who navigates through a complicated love triangle when his old flame returns to his life just as he begins falling for someone new, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings.

The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. “Mere Husband Ki Biwi” is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed movies such as “Dulha Mill Gaya”, “Happy Bhag Jayegi”, “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi”, “Pati Patni Aur Woh” and “Khel Khel Mein.”

