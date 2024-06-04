Ruling ZPM candidate leading in lone Mizoram LS seat

Aizawl, June 4 (IANS) Ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha is leading in the lone Mizoram Lok Sabha seat against the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) candidate by a comfortable margin of 38,240 votes.

Vanlalhmangaiha is leading against his MNF opponent K Vanlalvena, a sitting Rajya Sabha member.

As per the trends, ZPM is likely to wrest the state's lone Lok Sabha seat from the MNF.

Altogether six candidates including Congress' Lalbiakzam, former state Home Secretary, Lalbiakzam are contesting in the solitary parliamentary seat in the mountainous state.

The ZPM came to power in last year's November 7 Assembly polls, crushing the MNF.

