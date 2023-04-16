Rule of law should be honoured: Cong

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) After the gruesome murder of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother, the Congress said on Sunday the rule of law as laid down in the country's Constitution is paramount.

"Criminals should be given the harshest punishment, but it should be under the law of the land. Subverting or violating the rule of law and judicial process for any political purpose is dangerous for our democracy. Whoever does this, or gives protection to those who do such acts, should also be held responsible and the law should be strictly enforced on them," Said Jairam Ramesh, party General Secretary.

He said the collective endeavour should be there to ensure that the judicial system and rule of law is at all times honoured in letter and spirit.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a three-member judicial commission that will probe the murders of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in presence of the police and the media on Saturday night.

The state has been put on high alert and senior officials.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.