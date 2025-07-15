Ruckus in Maha Assembly after members engage in war of words over rehabilitation of Bandra East slums

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday witnessed uproar for a while after members engaged in a war of words over the redevelopment of slums situated on Defence land in Bandra East.

It all started after Shiv Sena (UBT) Legislator Varun Sardesai through a Calling Attention Motion claimed delays in the redevelopment of 9,483 slums on 42 acres of Defence land in his Bandra constituency. He asked when the redevelopment would be completed.

Responding to Sardesai, Minister Shambhuraj Desai said that he did not want to go into the issue in more depth as he had incomplete briefing.

“I have to humbly say that from the years 2019 to 2022, the then state government (Uddhav Thackeray-led government) did not follow up on this matter even once with the Centre. However, after Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister, we sent four letters to the Centre.” He went on to repeatedly ask, "What did you do? Don't embarrass us. Tell us what did you do?”

Shiv Sena (UBT) Legislators Aaditya Thackeray and Sardesai objected to minister Desai’s reply.

Aaditya Thackeray charged that the minister was misleading the House, which created a ruckus.

Minister Desai shot back stating, “I mentioned that there was no follow-up between 2019 and 2022. If I did not name anyone, then why should you be so angry?”

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) Legislator Bhaskar Jadhav raised the question of why Desai answered the question of the Urban Development Department and accused the minister of not getting the information properly.

To this, Minister Gulabrao Patil stepped in to defend Desai, "The Opposition asks questions, we give answers. If they are not satisfied, a discussion can take place. However, it is wrong to shame the government by saying that the ministers did not get the information properly. Are you born smart?"

Patil took an aggressive stance, saying, "We can also speak more than you.”

After that, there was a huge commotion in the House as MLAs from both sides came forward.

BJP member Atul Bhatkhalkar came to Desai’s defence saying that he has given a positive reply as the minister promised to hold a meeting soon in his chamber with regard to redevelopment of slums.

As the ruckus continued, Presiding Officer Samir Kunawar adjourned the House for ten minutes.

After the House reassembled, Speaker Rahul Narvekar said that he has already given a ruling earlier in connection with Desai giving a reply to matters related to the urban Development Department headed by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

He also told the House that he has already granted permission for this arrangement. Thereafter, the normal proceedings resumed.

