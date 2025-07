July 15, 2025

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on his successful return from the International Space Station (ISS). Sharing a video of Shukla deboarding the Dragon capsule, Jagan wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “A proud moment for India! Congratulations to Group Captain #ShubhanshuShukla and the entire #Axiom4 crew on their successful return from the ISS.”