Ruckus at Ajmer court over lawyer's murder, advocates clash with cops

Jaipur, March 8 (IANS) A major uproar erupted in the Ajmer court on Friday following the killing of senior lawyer Purushottam Jakhotiya, who was attacked in a DJ-related dispute.

Enraged lawyers forcibly removed policemen and the public from the court premises and shut down the shops inside. In response to the protest, police from 10 stations were deployed to control the situation.

However, when Congress workers, including former RTDC chairman Dharmendra Rathod, arrived at the protest site, the lawyers strongly opposed their presence, stating, "We don’t want politics in this. Please leave."

The incident took place on March 2 at around 1:45 a.m. near Sanskar Garden on Budha Pushkar Road.

A group of 8-10 youths was playing loud DJ music near a liquor shop and dancing on the road. Senior advocate Purushottam Jakhotiya, who lived nearby, objected to the disturbance and asked them to stop. This led to a violent attack by the intoxicated group, who beat him with sticks, causing severe head injuries.

He was immediately rushed to JLN Hospital in Ajmer but succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Friday, March 7. Following a complaint by his nephew Ankush, police registered a case against the DJ vehicle driver and unknown attackers riding a pickup truck. Lawyers staged a massive protest and boycotted work.

The Ajmer Bar Association has called for a complete boycott of court proceedings. They demanded a government job for a member of Jakhotiya’s family and immediate arrest of all accused. Advocates insisted on the implementation of a law ensuring better security for legal professionals. Lawyers are demanding the closure of a liquor shop near Jakhotiya’s house and a ban on unauthorised DJs, particularly in Pushkar, a spiritual city.

Advocate Yogendra Ojha raised serious concerns about police negligence, questioning why officers did not arrive when Jakhotiya called for help at 1:15 a.m. He pointed out that police only responded after 3 a.m., by which time Jakhotiya had already collapsed. "Had the police acted in time, his life could have been saved," Ojha remarked.

As a mark of protest, lawyers were seen forcing people and policemen out of the court premises. Shops inside the court were shut down. A large number of police officers were deployed in response to the chaos. Lawyers clashed with the police and pushed them back.

