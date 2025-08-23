Rubina Dilaik finds a place she always “prayed” for 

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS): Actress Rubina Dilaik took to her social media account in sharing a beautiful video. In the video, she gave a glimpse of her house at Shimla and it's surroundings. Her backyard is seen filled with colourful hibiscus flowers and many more plants and greenery.

She also gave a glimpse of her cute little twin girls and how they were slowly adapting well to the beautiful environment around them that looks clean, healthy and so liveable.

She captioned the video as, “This is the place I have always prayed for!”

For the uninitiated, Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla have made a concious decision of letting the babies raise under the guidance of Rubina's parents in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The couple was clear that they wanted a clean and healthy environment for their children, and with a humble upbringing, prioritizing a connection and first hand experience with nature. While the couple is primarily based in Himachal Pradesh, they keep travelling to Mumbai for work commitments. Rubina and Abhinav, after dating for a few years, got married on 21st June, 2018 And welcomed their baby girls in 2023.

The couple who is currently seen on the show Pati, Patni Aur Panga, shared a very emotional anecdote of their life. Rubina shared a heart-warming story from their early days of dating.

She recalled how, during one of Abhinav's lowest phases financially, he had saved enough to buy her a simple bag as a birthday gift. Rubina admitted that initially she judged his choice and was upset with a simple non-branded bag.

When Abhinav revealed that he didn't have money, but just to make her feel special, he bought a bag for her from his hard earned saved money, Rubina felt extremely guilty. Rubina stated that till date all her luxury bags are kept on one side and that special bag is zip locked and kept extremely safe.

-IANS

rd/

