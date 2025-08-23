Indian classical singer Kaushiki Chakraborty gets featured at Times Square in NYC

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Acclaimed playback singer Kaushiki Chakraborty, who is known for her work in ‘Mirzya’, ‘Shikara’, and presentations of Khayaal Gayki of the Hindustani Classical music tradition, has been featured at the iconic Times Square billboard in New York City.

The singer belongs to the Patiala Gharana, and is the first Indian classical singer to be featured at the billboard.

Talking about the same, she told IANS, “When I first got to know I didn’t tell anyone coz I was not sure if this was for real.. it was too good to be true. This is a dream I never had I don’t know how it happened. I never expected for this to happen as I’ve never seen classical musicians on the Times Square Billboards”.

She further mentioned, “I didn’t know it was possible. It means so much to my music, to the legacy that is so close to me, the music that feels home to me. Baba, my superhero is visibly happy and proud and that means the world to me”.

The appearance is part of Spotify’s global EQUAL campaign, spotlighting trailblazing women in music from around the world.

The milestone follows the release of her pathbreaking autobiographical album ‘Pankh’, which is currently taking center stage on her all-India tour. With raw emotion, spiritual depth, and vocal brilliance, ‘Pankh’ reimagines the possibilities of music in contemporary storytelling. Kaushiki’s growing global footprint proves that this genre is resonating far beyond traditional circles.

As a note to young independent Indian artists Kaushiki said “These billboards and recognitions are waiting for you. I’m one of you and we all will push the limits together, explore all possibilities and make it real”.

As ‘Pankh’ prepares for its upcoming U.S. and European tours, Kaushiki’s journey stands as a powerful beacon not just for classical artists, but for any Indian independent musician daring to dream beyond borders.

