RSS Chief in Gujarat on April 12, to attend Valsad temple silver jubilee event

Valsad, April 10 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to visit Gujarat on April 12 to participate in the silver jubilee celebrations of the Shree Bhav Bhaveshwar Mahadev Temple at Shri Sadguru Dham in Barumal, located in the tribal heartland of Valsad district.

According to the official itinerary, Bhagwat will arrive in Surat on Saturday morning and travel directly to Dharampur. From 11.00 a.m. to 12.45 p.m., he will participate in the temple’s Rajatotsav ceremony, marking 25 years of the revered shrine dedicated to Lord Bhav Bhaveshwar.

The event is expected to draw a significant number of devotees, RSS functionaries, and local leaders from the tribal belt of South Gujarat.

A major highlight of Saturday’s event will be the offering of a 25-kg silver serpent to the deity, a symbolic gesture of devotion, which will take place during the 'Purnahuti' ceremony in the presence of Bhagwat. This is expected to be the spiritual climax of the month-long celebrations, marking a significant milestone for the temple and its devotees.

Later in the day, from 3.30 p.m. to 5.00 p.m., Bhagwat will hold an interactive session with RSS workers from tribal areas, reaffirming the Sangh’s focus on outreach and organisation-building in interior regions.

Following the interaction, he will participate in a yajna ceremony organised as part of the ongoing spiritual festivities. Bhagwat is expected to depart from Barumal at 5.15 p.m. the same evening. The silver jubilee celebrations of the temple have been ongoing since March 30, featuring a range of spiritual and religious events. A week-long Shiv Puran Katha was held from March 30 to April 6, drawing large gatherings of devotees.

Since April 8, two grand Vedic rituals -- the Ati Rudra Maha Yagya and the Maharudra Maha Yagya -- have been taking place, with participation from priests and spiritual leaders from across the region.

The Shri Sadguru Dham, nestled in the lush green hills of Dharampur, has grown over the past two and a half decades into a spiritual and cultural centre in South Gujarat. Organisers said the presence of the RSS chief for this landmark celebration not only adds significance to the event but also underscores the temple's influence in the region. Security arrangements have been put in place in and around Dharampur for the high-profile visit, and local authorities are coordinating with temple organizers to ensure a smooth flow of the day’s events. Devotees from across Gujarat are expected to flock to Barumal to witness the ceremonies.

