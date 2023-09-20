RSS for better party-govt coordination in UP

Lucknow, Sep 20 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders have asked the Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders to ensure better coordination between the government and the organisation.During an ongoing coordination meeting between RSS and BJP leaders in Lucknow, RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar said that better coordination can be ensured by regular meetings and discussions. Kshetriya pracharak and prant pracharaks of the RSS are also attending the meeting.

The RSS leaders have met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, two deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and a few senior ministers. From the BJP organisation, state chief Bhupendra Chaudhary and general secretary (organisation), Dharam Pal Singh, were also present.

While no official statement about the meeting was issued, sources said that the RSS and state BJP leaders discussed the measures which were required to be taken for stepping up the ground-level campaign and consolidating the OBC and the Dalit community in the run-up to national general elections.

RSS functionaries said that the meeting was a routine exercise which the RSS undertakes from time to time.

The meeting holds significance for both the RSS and the BJP as it could be the last such big coordination meeting before the Lok Sabha polls.

The RSS, which is going to celebrate its centenary in 2025, wants things in order, said a senior functionary.

With the Women's Reservation Bill being tabled in the Lok Sabha, the meeting also exhorted the saffron outfits to ensure more participation of women at various levels. It was also proposed that women conferences should be held in each district. The joint general secretary urged all the RSS off-shoots to actively participate and ensure the success of women conferences.

It was also decided that the VHP-led 'Shaurya Yatra' should be a big affair and all the frontal organisations were asked to ensure active participation in the Yatra, which is being taken out to celebrate the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

It was decided that each day of the Yatra, at least two big public meetings should be held. The Yatra in west UP will culminate in Mathura while the one in east UP, will culminate in Kashi.

The meeting also took feedback from the government on work being done in the education sector and efforts to check illegal religious conversions, especially in the border areas.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be in Lucknow between September 22 and September 24.

