Akasa Air gets nod for international operations

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Akasa Air, a budget-friendly airline, has secured authorisation to operate international flights.

According to sources, the airline is poised to commence international routes in December, with initial destinations centred around Middle Eastern nations.

However, the airline awaits the allocation of traffic rights by the government and subsequent approval from the relevant countries. These traffic rights are typically granted reciprocally on a bilateral basis by governments to airlines of their respective nations.

It's worth noting that existing traffic rights on prominent India-Middle East routes, such as Dubai and Doha, are already fully utilised.

"Akasa Air (M/S SNV Aviation Pvt ltd.) had sought approval for designation as a scheduled international carrier and subsequently requested for allocation of traffic rights. The proposal was examined in consultation with DGCA and it has been decided with the approval of competent authority, to allow Akasa Air (M/s SNV Aviation Pvt ltd.) to mount international operations subject to their continued compliance with the AIC 10 of 2022 dated 19.04.22," read the letter issued by S.P.R Tripathi, Under Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

"Further, as per DGCA, Akasa Air is eligible to apply for international scheduled air transport services. However it is also informed that based on the traffic rights to be allocated to Akasa Air( M/s SNV Aviation Pvt Itd.) by this ministry, the scrutiny of country specific preparedness will be carried out by DGCA as per CAR Section-3, Part-II before permitting Akasa Air (M/s SNV Aviation Pvt ltd.) to operate scheduled international operations," the letter added.

Akasa Air is yet to comment on the development.

