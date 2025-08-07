Rs 6,411 crore disbursed for food processing units under PMKSY scheme

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has approved 1,601 projects under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY), for which grants-in-aid to the tune of Rs 6,411.61 crore have been disbursed as of June 30, benefiting over 34 lakh farmers nationwide, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.



The PMKSY scheme aims for the overall development of the food processing sector in the country. Under the PMKSY, financial assistance in the form of grants-in-aid is provided to eligible organisations and entities for setting up food processing and preservation infrastructure, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The scheme aims to create modern infrastructure with efficient supply chain management from farm gate to retail outlet, reduce post-harvest losses and create higher value-addition, providing better returns to farmers, creation of employment opportunities, reducing wastage, increasing the processing level and enhancing the export of the processed foods, thereby, giving a big boost to the growth of food processing sector in the country.

The facilities created under the component schemes of the PMKSY help in the preservation & processing of raw farm produce and the transport of raw & finished products, thereby reducing post-harvest losses of farm produce.

To enhance the effectiveness of the PMKSY, regular monitoring by the Project Management Agencies (PMAs) engaged under component schemes of the PMKSY and physical site inspection of projects are conducted by the ministry from time to time. Further, if required, the ministry also takes up the matter with the states and UTs concerned for effective implementation of the scheme, the minister added.

