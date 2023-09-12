Rs 39L cash looted from bank van in UP, guard shot dead

Mirzapur (UP), Sep 12 (IANS) In a shocking incident here, four men on a motorcycle on Tuesday shot one guard, two cashiers, and another person in front of Axis bank, and fled with a cash box carrying Rs 39 lakh.

The cashier, who was in the van carrying the cash, said the box had Rs 39 lakh.

The guard died during treatment, and the other three are still under medical care.

The entire incident was captured by security cameras.

According to reports, the CCTV clip showed a man wearing a helmet sauntering around the van, which was parked on the side of the road with the armed guard standing outside as some men, presumably bank employees, opened the van's back door.

Suddenly, another man wearing a helmet appeared in the frame and shot the guard in the back at close range. Others scrambled, the man standing in wait pulled out a gun and snatched a backpack from one of the men in the van, as another man pulled out a big box from the back of the van, and all of them fled the spot.

The guard could be seen lying on the road and trying to get up. He is later helped to his feet by onlookers who ferry the injured to a hospital in rickshaws.

Top police officers, including the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Superintendent of Police, and Additional SP, reached the spot with heavy police force.

The SP said that the men attempted to rob the van, and it is still being ascertained how much cash has been looted.

The incident occurred in front of the Axis Bank located in Beltar of Katra Kotwali area.

