Rs 264 crore allocated for Tripura school infrastructure development: CM Saha

Agartala, June 17 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the state Education Department is working with priority to provide quality education to students, and under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, special emphasis has also been given to the digital education system.

The Chief Minister, at an event after felicitating meritorious students who passed this year’s Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations, said that ambitious projects were undertaken across the state to develop infrastructure in the state's schools.

He informed that Rs 264 crore has been allocated for the development of the infrastructure of Tripura schools across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program to reduce the burden and tension on students during exams, he said.

Saha, who also holds the Education portfolio, said that the Prime Minister started this program with the aim of taking exams as a challenge and not making them a subject of pressure.

Parents or guardians always tried to ensure that their children do well, he said.

The Chief Minister called for fair competition in studies in a healthy environment and said that many people do well in real life despite getting fewer marks in the exam.

“Patience and diligence are the keys to success in life. Our Prime Minister says that good and talented children from families that are not involved in politics should be brought into politics. This will help us get out of the precarious situation in politics. In the future, talented students will have to use their talent, knowledge, and intelligence properly for the development of society and the country.”

Saha said that the Education Department of the state government is trying to provide quality education, and there is no dearth of talent among the children of Tripura.

“They just need a proper platform, and that is what the state government is trying to provide,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that due to the earnest efforts of the Prime Minister, the National Education Policy 2020 has been launched in the country and has been prepared based on the country's culture and tradition.

