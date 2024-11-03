Rs 2100 per month for women, 3 lakh jobs in 5 years: Amit Shah unveils BJP's Sankalp Patra for Jharkhand

Ranchi, Nov 3 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah released Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the Jharkhand elections on Sunday and highlighted 150 key resolutions, as a tribute to Lord Birsa Munda on latter's 150th birth anniversary.

Among the commitments are the 'Gogo Didi Scheme', offering Rs 2100 monthly support for women, 300 units of free electricity, gas cylinders at a cost of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 monthly allowance for unemployed graduates and postgraduates under the 'Yuva Sathi Yojana.'

At the manifesto launch, Shah stressed BJP's track record in fulfilling commitments and said, "Unlike other parties, we take resolutions and turn them into reality. We have come with a commitment to protect Jharkhand's 'Roti, Maati, Beti' (livelihood, land, daughters), and under PM Modi's leadership, we're confident Jharkhand will embrace this journey of progress."

Criticising the current administration, Shah alleged that the Hemant Soren government, despite receiving over Rs 1.5 lakh crore from the Centre, has been mired in corruption instead of serving the people.

"The state deserves better than misrule. The BJP stands for Jharkhand's development," he said.

Home Minister further stated that BJP would implement a Uniform Civil Code, but Jharkhand's tribal communities would be exempted.

The key manifesto promises are as below:

1. Government jobs: 1.5 lakh posts to be filled in the first year, with 2.87 lakh positions spread over five years

2. Youth employment: Five lakh youth to gain employment in five years

3. Anti-corruption measures: Strict laws to prevent exam paper leaks, with CBI investigations into past incidents.

4. Land rights: Tribal lands that were usurped will be restored

5. Women empowerment: Property registrations up to Rs 50 lakh in women's names for just one rupee

6. Agniveer jobs: Guaranteed government jobs for Agniveers

7. Housing for the poor: Permanent housing for every poor household in five years, including 21 lakh homes under PM Awas Yojana

8. Affordable gas cylinders: Gas cylinders to be provided at Rs 500, with two free cylinders in a year -- during Diwali and Raksha Bandhan.

9. Solar energy: 1.25 crore homes to be connected to solar power

10. Free dialysis: Free dialysis services for kidney patients.

11. Health for tribals: All tribal families will be covered under Ayushman Yojana

12. Monthly assistance: Rs 2100 cash per month under the Gogo Didi Scheme.

13. Competitive exams: A standardised annual calendar for competitive exams

14. Rehabilitation commission: A commission will be established to support rehabilitation efforts.

15. Memorials for tribal heroes: Monuments proposed for Birsa Munda in Jamshedpur and Sidhu-Kanhu in Dumka

16. Investigation of past scams: SIT probe into corruption under previous governments

17. Panchayat support: Gram Panchayat heads to receive a monthly salary of Rs 5000.

18. Anti-cow smuggling: Aiming to make Jharkhand free of cow smuggling.

19. Support for farmers: Paddy procurement at Rs 3100 per quintal, with payment in 48 hours.

20. Rural roads: 25,000 km of rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana.

21. Education loans: Interest-free loans of Rs 10 lakh for higher education.

22. PESA Act Compliance: Full enforcement of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act.

23. Pilgrimage circuit: A religious circuit connecting five goddess temples

24. Eco-tourism hub: Making Jharkhand a leader in eco-tourism

25. Language education: Regional Jharkhand languages to be taught in educational institutions and included in the Constitution's Eighth Schedule.

The manifesto release event saw attendance of BJP's top brass including Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi, and former Union Minister Arjun Munda.

