Rs 15 lakh Kerala bank heist: Police expect breakthrough soon

Kochi, Feb 15 (IANS) A day after a daring daylight bank heist at the Federal Bank branch in Pota, near Chalakudy, Thrissur, police are yet to make a breakthrough despite extensive efforts. However, investigators are confident of cracking the case soon.

On Friday, an unidentified man armed with a knife stormed into the branch and, within three minutes, fled with Rs 15 lakh after threatening the bank staff. The suspect was caught on CCTV arriving on a two-wheeler, wearing a helmet and a jacket, and carrying a shoulder bag. He parked in front of the bank before entering the premises.

Inside, he brandished the knife at two staff members, forcing them into a cabin before smashing the glass panes of the cash counter with a chair. He then grabbed cash from the counter’s cash box and escaped.

However, what has baffled investigators is that, according to the bank staff, Rs 45 lakh -- stacked in nine bundles -- was on the table, yet the robber took only three bundles.

Police teams have been scanning the bank’s CCTV footage from the past month to determine whether the suspect had visited the branch earlier.

Investigators are also analyzing footage recovered from 200 meters away, which shows the suspect on his two-wheeler, though the registration number is not visible.

Investigators also believe that the suspect may not be alone, there may be another person assisting him in the bank heist.

The two staff members present at the time of the heist reported that the thief spoke in Hindi. Police suspect this could have been a deliberate attempt to mislead investigators into believing he is from outside Kerala.

Meanwhile, state BJP president K. Surendran has criticized Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, calling the robbery another example of what he termed the "collapse of law and order" in Kerala.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.