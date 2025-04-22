Rs 1.5 lakh crore projects in India’s Smart Cities result in cleaner air, drop in crime

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) India’s Smart Cities Mission is set to complete a decade of its existence in June with 90 per cent of the Rs 1.64 lakh crore worth of projects, focused on mobility, potable water and sanitation across 100 cities, having been completed, according to an SBI report released on Tuesday.

The Smart Cities Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015, with more than 8,000 multi-sectoral projects to be developed in these 100 cities. As many as 7,504 projects amounting to Rs1.50 lakh crore (90 per cent) have now been completed, according to the SBI report.

An impact analysis of the smart cities mission shows a significant transformation with Smart cities having witnessed a 23 per cent improvement in air quality over non-smart cities for the 6-year period ended 2024. The crime rates have also come down in cities which have implemented the scheme by 27 per cent, the SBI report states.

Over 83,000 CCTV surveillance cameras have been installed in 100 Smart Cities, aiding in crime monitoring. Additionally, 1,884 emergency call boxes, 3,000 public address systems, and traffic enforcement systems for red light violations and automatic number plate recognition have been installed, enhancing public safety, the report points out.

Over 50 cities are managing solid waste with increased technology use, improving route management, efficiency of collection, and daily management. Around 4,400 vehicles have been RFID-enabled for Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) to digitise and improve solid waste management efficiency.

More than 52 lakh solar/LED streetlights have been installed, and over 86,000 kilometers of underground electricity cabling have been constructed, the report further states.

Each city has developed a diverse set of projects, many of which are unique and being implemented for the first time, thus enhancing the cities’ capabilities and experience and achieving broader transformational goals at the city level, according to the report.

The main objective of the Mission is to promote cities to provide core infrastructure, a clean and sustainable environment and offer a decent quality of life to their citizens through the application of ‘smart solutions’

Of the total Rs 1.64 lakh crore amount that was spent on 100 cities so far, 92 per cent of the amount was spent in 21 major states with the top three states, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, accounting for one-third of the total amount.

Almost 50 per cent of total project cost is spent on two heads of mobility, water/sanitation spanning more than 3,000 projects. Overall, on average, Rs 22 crore has been spent on each project.

City-wise, Indore spent the highest amount, followed by Srinagar. The top 25 cities spent as much as 40 per cent of the total amount

The Mission aims to drive economic growth and improve quality of life through comprehensive work on social, economic, physical and institutional pillars of the city. The focus is on sustainable and inclusive development by the creation of replicable models which act as lighthouses to other aspiring cities

The Mission is operated as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme. The Central government gives financial support to the extent of Rs 48,000 crores over five years, i.e., on average, Rs 100 crore per city per year. An equal amount on a matching basis is to be provided by the State/Urban Local Bodies (ULB).

Additional resources are to be raised through convergence, from ULBs’ own funds, grants under the Finance Commission, innovative finance mechanisms such as Municipal Bonds, other government programmes and borrowings.

