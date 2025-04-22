Nimrat Kaur witnesses magical Buransh flower blossoms in Kumaon for the first time on World Earth Day

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) On the occasion of World Earth Day, actress Nimrat Kaur experienced a moment of natural wonder as she witnessed the vibrant Buransh flower blossoms in the scenic Kumaon region for the very first time.

Known for their striking red hue, the blooming Buransh flowers added a touch of magic to her Earth Day celebration amidst nature’s serenity. Taking to Instagram, Nimrat reflected on her deep connection with the wild, describing it as a love that feels rooted in something “from a time unknown.”

The 'Airlift' actress also revealed that she celebrated her birthday cradled in the lap of nature at the stunning property within the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary. Surrounded by the serene beauty of the Himalayas, she woke each day to awe-inspiring views and the gentle warmth of the local Kumaoni community. From flavorful regional cuisine to the timeless tales of the hills, Nimrat soaked in every moment of her stay.

As she expressed gratitude to Mother Earth for her boundless gifts, Nimrat shared glimpses of her “Kumaoni dream.”

Sharing a series of her photos and videos from the vacation, the 'Dasvi' actress wrote in the caption of the post, “My love for the wild isn’t from this lifetime, it surely feels like something that’s lived inside me from a time unknown to me. To have finally witnessed the magical Buransh (rhododendron) blossoms in Kumaon for the first time was beyond words. The mountains have a way of stirring up the deepest conversations in my heart with their tall, stoic silence.”

“Cradled in the lap of the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary at the stunning @ninefurlongs property for birthday holiday, waking up to the Himalayan glory everyday, the warmth and hospitality of the sweetest, simple hill folk, enveloped in the goodness of their forests, food and folklore. Grateful today and everyday to Mother Earth for blessing us with her infinite bounty…on World Earth Day, sharing some glimpses of my recent Kumaoni dream,” (sic) Nimrat added.

Observed every year on April 22, Earth Day is a global event dedicated to raising awareness and showing support for environmental protection. The movement began in 1970, marking the start of a worldwide commitment to preserving our planet.

Earth Day serves as a strong reminder of our shared duty to safeguard and nurture the planet for the well-being of future generations.

