R.R. Swain takes over as new DGP of J&K

Srinagar, Oct 31 (IANS) IPS officer Rashmi Ranjan Swain on Tuesday took over as the new Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir.

Swain, a 1991 batch AGMUT cadre officer,took over as the 17th DGP of J&K Police from Dilbag Singh who retired from service on Tuesday.

On his arrival at the police headquarters in Srinagar, the new DGP was presented a guard of honour which he inspected.

Swain has served in various capacities in J&K during his service so far including as Superintendent of Police in Ramban, Kargil, Poonch, as SSP, Kathua, Srinagar, and Jammu.

He was later AIG, Police HQs and DIG, Anti-Corruption Organisation. In 2006, he went on central deputation where he held prestigious positions including a foreign assignment.

In June 2020 he returned to J&K and was posted as head of CID where he was later promoted as special DG.

Highly respected for his integrity, honesty and dedication to duty, Swain is generally know as a man of few words who deals with situations firmly and with single-minded commitment. In the department, he is reputed as a no-nonsense police officer who believes in command and control at every level.

Those who have worked with him say that he supports his officers to the hilt whom he encourages and guides to be team leaders in their different capacities.

"As long as you are honest and loyal to your duties, he will stand by you like a rock. But, he is almost ‘allergic’ to corruption and dishonesty.

"He believes in the rule of law and always goes by the book," said an officer who has worked with him.

In a recent interview, Swain said that no police force in the country has made such huge sacrifices as the J&K Police. He also said that despite all odds and risks to their lives and families, the local police force has proved its professionalism and integrity.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.