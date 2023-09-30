RPG used for attack on Punjab Police’s Intelligence HQ was for Moosewala: Sources

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) An RPG that targeted the Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali last year was actually intended for singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in May 2022, top sources in the Delhi Police revealed.

The sources said the perpetrators altered their plan, fearing a higher casualty count if the attack occurred during a gathering or meeting.

“The RPG was supplied by Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda and it was originally meant to be used to assassinate Sidhu Moosewala when he was at a public rally or event," one of the sources told IANS.

However, a shift in plans occurred, and the alleged gangsters and terrorists opted to target the Mohali headquarters instead in October 2022.

This revelation was brought to light during an interrogation with incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

According to the police sources, the RPG was illicitly smuggled into India through the Pakistan border, implicating the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) .

Rinda had reportedly enlisted members of Bishnoi's gang to carry out the operation.

Further investigation uncovered that Canada-based fugitive terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa had collaborated with Rinda, sharing manpower, logistics, and resources and he was also the second in command.

Rinda had previously been linked to a grenade attack at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) office in Nawanshahr, Punjab, as well as the arrest of four suspected terrorists with ties to Pakistan in Haryana's Karnal earlier in the same year.

The RPG attack in Mohali on May 9, 2022, was revealed as a conspiracy orchestrated by the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), with the support of the ISI and local gangsters.

The attackers, identified as Deepak from Surakhpur village in Haryana and a juvenile accomplice, were apprehended by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police five months after the incident.

It was established that Rinda masterminded the attack.

Punjab Police successfully apprehended the main accused, Charat Singh, a key operative and associate of Lakhbir Singh Landa, in a joint operation with central agencies and the ATS in Maharashtra.

Landa, originally from Tarn Taran district in Punjab, had relocated to Canada in 2017 due to police pressure.

