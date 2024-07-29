RPF in NF railway zone intensifies drive against illegal migrants

Guwahati, July 29 (IANS) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has intensified its drive to detain illegal foreign nationals, mostly Bangladeshis, who, after entering India, unlawfully travel on the trains to go to different parts of the country, an official said on Monday.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said that the RPF personnel in the months of June and July apprehended 88 illegal migrants while they were travelling illegally on the train in the jurisdiction of the NFR.

He said that in June, 47 illegal migrants and five Indian agents were arrested during checking across various stations in NFR zone while 41 illegal migrants were arrested till July 23.

Sabyasachi De said that many other illegal migrants were detained from Badarpur and New Jalpaiguri stations during checkings conducted by the RPF.

RPF personnel deployed at stations and trains are very vigilant and keep a close eye on illegal migrants, Rohingyas and suspicious-looking persons, De said.

Meanwhile, Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel also separately arrested around 110 Bangladeshi nationals from the Agartala and Guwahati railway stations in the last two months.

Officials said that all the Bangladeshis and Rohingyas illegally entered northeastern states to board trains or buses to go to other states in India "in search of jobs".

Tripura and Assam share an 856 km and 263 km border with Bangladesh, respectively.

