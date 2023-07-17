UP: RPF cop suspended for kicking minor at railway station

Lucknow, July 17 (IANS) A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable has been suspended after a purported video clip showing him kicking a minor at Belthara Road railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district went viral on social media on Sunday.

The accused constable was identified as Balinder Singh, said the RPF Varanasi Division of the North Eastern Railway (NER).

"Azamgarh RPF inspectors will probe the matter; meanwhile, the accused cop has been suspended," it said.

PRO Ashok Kumar of the Varanasi Division said: "It's not yet confirmed as to when the incident occurred but a probe is underway in the case.”

The minor was reportedly sleeping on the platform when the cop kicked him.

