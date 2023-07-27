Rosatom ships components for two 1,000 MW nuclear power plants at Kudankulam

Chennai, July 27 (IANS) Russia’s integrated nuclear power major Rosatom on Thursday said it has shipped eight water jet pumps for the two atomic power units – 5 and 6 - being built in Tamil Nadu's Kudankulam.

According to Rosatom, the items are intended to be used for chemical solution feed to the emergency cooling system of the primary circuit and spent fuel storage pool cooling.

India's atomic power plant operator, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has two 1,000 MW plants (Units 1 and 2) at Kudankulam, while four more (Units 3, 4, 5 and 6) are under construction.

All the six units are built with Russian technology and equipment supplied by Rosatom. Major equipment for building the third and fourth units have reached Kudankulam from Russia and a sizable number of components for the fifth and sixth units are to come.

