Ronit Roy reveals how portraying Prithviraj Chauhan’s father mirrored his real-life parenting

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actor Ronit Roy opened up about his role as Prithviraj Chauhan’s father, sharing how the experience closely mirrored his real-life journey as a parent.

Reflecting on the emotional depth of the character, Ronit revealed how his on-screen fatherhood resonated deeply with his own personal experiences. In the historical drama, “Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan,” Ronit Roy will be seen playing the role of King Someshwar, Prithviraj Chauhan’s father.

Speaking about his character, the 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor shared, “Playing the role of King Someshwar wasn’t very different from being a father in real life. He’s not just a king — he’s a father who wants the best for his son. As a father myself, I didn’t have to imagine those emotions; I simply felt them. The pride, the worry, and the hope all came naturally.”

Ronit added, “While the setting may be historical, the father-son bond is timeless. Every father sees a bit of himself in his child’s strength, and I tried to bring that heartfelt connection to the screen. I hope viewers feel the same depth of emotion I did while portraying this role. Through this role, I was able to connect not just with the history but with something deeply human.”

“Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan” is a historical drama that chronicles the incredible journey of Prithviraj Chauhan, tracing his evolution from a naive young prince to a legendary warrior king. The show highlights his early life, exploring the trials, triumphs, and significant moments that shaped his lasting legacy. The show stars Anuja Sathe, Ashutosh Rana, Rumi Khan, and Padmini Kolhapure. The veteran actress is making her grand return to television after 11 years, stepping into the powerful role of Rajmata.

The show is set to premiere on 4 June on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.