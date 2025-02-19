Rohan Gurbaxani shares how Vicky Kaushal taught him film industry is not only about competing

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) ‘Bandish Bandits 2’ actor Rohan Gurbaxani recently revealed how Vicky Kaushal taught him that the film industry is not just about competition.

Rohan has teamed up with the 'Uri' actor for his next project, and he is excited to share the screen with Kaushal. Speaking about working with Vicky, Rohan shared, “When I found out I was going to work with Vicky Kaushal, I was quite excited because I've looked up to him as an actor, a dancer, and a performer. He's someone who takes his craft and art form very seriously, and I completely connect with that mindset. He is someone who is very particular of each word, each gesture he does, and that's why I think he does such an amazing job in all his performances. So, I turned myself into a sponge, wanting to learn and just see what I can pick up from his from his performance and his process.”

The 'Made In Heaven 2' actor added, “Vicky came up to me, and the first thing he said was ‘Bhai kitana badiya kaam kiya tune Bandish Bandits mein’ and I was over the moon because when someone you look up to praises your work, it's the most amazing feeling. Moments like these just remind you that this industry is not about competing with one another; it's a place where you must bring each other up in support of the community. If you have gone up the elevator, you send it back down for the next person. He said he watched the entire series on his flight, and it was very special.”

Gurbaxani is known for his stints in shows like “Made In Heaven 2,” “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,” and “Bandish Bandits 2.” He will be next seen in Anurag Basu's highly anticipated “Metro...In Dino” that also stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Vicky, on the other hand, is basking in the success of his recent release, “Chhaava.”

