Robert Vadra welcomes Mehul Choksi’s arrest, says wrongdoers must be brought to book

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, on Monday welcomed the arrest of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi and described it as a significant moment for the nation.

He also emphasised the importance of the recovery of misappropriated funds from the fugitive businessman and compensating individuals who suffered because of the huge Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

Businessman Robert Vadra, speaking to IANS, said, “This is very good news for everyone. If somebody has done wrong, he must be nabbed and brought to book.”

Notably, the 65-year-old Mehul Choksi was arrested in Belgium on Saturday. The fugitive businessman faces investigations by CBI and ED for allegedly defrauding the PNB of Rs 13,850 crore, alongside his nephew Nirav Modi.

Robert Vadra also shared his views on the Waqf (Amendment) Act and incidents of demonstrations and unrest over the new law.

“A peaceful environment should prevail everywhere. There shouldn’t be any politics of discrimination. The country has a rich heritage of culture and civilisation, and we must strive to restore and uphold the legacy for future generations,” he said.

He further stated that people of all religious faiths should be treated equally and there shouldn’t be any attempt to drive a wedge between communities over different religious faiths.

Vadra was speaking to the press while reaching out to people to extend help ahead of his birthday.

“I start serving people 10 days before my birthday. Throughout the year, I try to reach every corner of the country and serve the needy people. Ten days before my birthday, I go to places wherever I can and serve people,” he said.

“Whether the needy people are daughters, the elderly or anyone else, I try to fulfill their needs wholeheartedly. Whether it is to give computers, tricycles or clothes, we do not need any occasion for this,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.