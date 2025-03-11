Robert Downey Jr.: Tony Stark opened my eyes wider to the power technology

Los Angeles, March 11 (IANS) Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. says he is "grateful" his role as Iron Man and added that his character Tony Stark "opened (his) eyes wider" to the power of technology.

The 59-year-old actor led the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the character from 2008’s ‘Iron Man’ until ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in 2019.

In an interview with Screen Rant, he said: "(It's) 17 years I've been associated with this iconic superhero ... It’s the message he represents that I'm grateful for. Tony Stark opened my eyes wider to the power technology has to impact the world for good, and that's something I'll carry for the rest of my life."

The actor is all set to return to the MCU as the villainous Doctor Doom in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo had shared that Downey Jr. is currently "so immersed" in the character of Doctor Doom, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Joe said: "It’s a very intense process developing the character. He’s so immersed in it. He is so dialed in."

Anthony added: "That’s the kind of artist he is. That’s the kind of actor he is."

Joe continued: "(Downey Jr.’s) writing backstory, costume ideas … I think he just loves really rich three-dimensional characters and I think he sees a real opportunity here with that character."

The Russo brothers teased that the 2026 superhero blockbuster and its sequel ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ would be "very radical" and "challenge audiences".

Joe told The Hollywood Reporter: "I think we’re always looking for new faces because there’s always new stories to tell. I think these movies are going to be a surprise to people — we found a way into the story that’s very exciting to us but we think very radical and I think it’s going to challenge audiences."

The directing duo, who helmed ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, ‘Captain America: Civil War’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’, said they wanted "to beat those younger versions of (themselves)” with ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’.

