Janhvi Kapoor says sister Khushi is looking like a ‘princess’ in song ‘Tirkit Dhoom’

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor gushed over her younger sister Khushi’s dance moves, saying she looked like a “princess” in the song Tirkit Dhoom from her latest release, Nadaaniyan.

Jahnvi took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared a glimpse of the song, which is sung by Vishal Dadlani, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Jigar Saraiya & Shradha Mishra.

The “Mili” actress added the caption: “Khushi Kapoor is looking like a princess and dancing like a dream.”

Helmed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the project enjoys a stellar supporting cast, including Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.

"Nadaaniyan" chronicles the journey of Pia (Khushi Kapoor), a South Delhi diva who is determined to create her perfect love story, and Arjun (Ibrahim Ali Khan), a middle-class overachiever aiming to become the debate team captain.

Their lives intertwine when Pia convinces Arjun to pose as her boyfriend for a staged romance. However, what begins as a simple plan soon turns complicated.

Talking about Janhvi, the actress will be seen in “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” with Varun Dhawan. The film, which is directed by Shashank Khaitan, also stars Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf.

She also has Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra. The actress recently resumed shooting for the film after completing the Kerala schedule.

Talking about "Param Sundari", the film has been made under the direction of Tushar Jalota, who is known for his work on ‘Dasvi’. The film stars Sidharth as 'Param' and Janhvi as 'Sundari'.

The project is set against the picturesque backwaters of Kerala, the romantic comedy promises to be a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists. It is a cross-cultural love story that centers around a love tale where two contrasting worlds collide, a "North ka munda" meets a "South ki Sundari." "Param Sundari" is slated for a release on July 25.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.