Road blockades by Punjab farmers continue, CM Mann says ‘excess of everything bad’

Chandigarh, Oct 27 (IANS) As the farmer's protest continued on the third day on Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said that "excess of everything was bad" and blocking roads almost every day without “any reason was not justified".

The activists of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a prominent farmer outfit, have been blocking roads in Punjab to protest against the state government's tardy paddy procurement and shortage of fertilizers. The protest has led to major traffic disruptions and inconvenience to commuters.

Commuters will face inconvenience in the days to come as Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, led by Sarwan Singh Pandher, announced road blockades from October 26 for an indefinite period at many places.

The protesters criticised the state government’s decision to reduce DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertiliser stocks by 30 per cent. They demanded a steady supply of DAP.

Emergency and essential services like ambulances and school buses were exempted from the blockade, said protesters.

Pandher said sit-in protests would continue at one place each in Sangrur and Moga districts and at Phagwara in Kapurthala district and Batala in Gurdaspur district until their demands were accepted.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday impressed upon Union Chemical and Fertiliser Minister J.P. Nadda in New Delhi to ensure a complete supply of DAP fertiliser allotted to the state by November 15.

The Chief Minister, who called on Nadda at his residence, said the state contributes around 50 per cent of the supply of wheat in the national food pool. He said DAP is the basic ingredient required for the cultivation of wheat and this year 4.80 lakh metric tons of DAP is required in the state for sowing of wheat.

CM Mann said so far the state has received 3.30 lakh metric tons of DAP fertilizer, which is too inadequate.

The Chief Minister said it is understandable that as 70 per cent of DAP is imported from other countries so due to the Ukraine war and other international reasons there is a shortage of DAP. However, he said the need for DAP in the state is primarily till November 15 so the Centre should accord priority to allot DAP to the state in comparison to other states that need it later.

The Chief Minister said the procurement of paddy was growing smoothly in the state due to elaborate arrangements made by the state government. He said that though some hiccups are being created due to the non-transportation of earlier procured grains by the Food Corporation of India (FCI), he has been raising the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Food Minister Parhlad Joshi.

CM Mann said four lakh metric tons of paddy was procured across the state on Saturday and the process is going on smoothly.

