RJD calls special session on 'Operation Sindoor' necessary; BJP, RLD slam Oppn

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) As the Opposition demands a special session of Parliament over 'Operation Sindoor' the recent cross-border operation by the Indian armed forces that targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has supported the move, calling it crucial for national preparedness.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have strongly criticised the demand and accused the Opposition of politicising national security.

RJD leader Sudhakar Singh emphasised the need for serious parliamentary debate on the operation.

Speaking to IANS, Sudhakar Singh said, “You may recall that 15–20 days ago, I had demanded as an MP that Prime Minister Modi immediately convene a special session of Parliament. 'Operation Sindoor' highlights a broader failure — of our foreign policy, Defence policy, and domestic policy. Thanks to the bravery of our military, we succeeded against a failed country like Pakistan. But are we prepared if a similar situation arises with China? What we witnessed recently was alarming."

He added, “The Prime Minister is answerable to Parliament — not just the people — and should explain why, after visiting 148 countries over the past 11 years, no nation stood by us. What was the purpose of those visits?”

On the other hand, RLD leader Malook Nagar dismissed the call for a special session, and suggested that the Opposition was using national security as a political tool.

“The country must come first — above party, caste, religion, or position. What’s happening now is a political game. The legislative system has existed since 1913 and never have both sides in this nation progressed together. We are no longer the same country as during the Congress' rule. This is the country of the NDA, of Prime Minister Modi, and of the people — including those in Opposition,” he said.

Nagar pointed out that India’s economy is now ranked fourth globally — something former Prime Minister, late Manmohan Singh had once predicted would happen by 2040.

"Yet, we have achieved it much earlier. Despite this, Congress and the INDIA bloc are behaving as if the ground beneath their feet has slipped. Leaders like Salman Khurshid and Shashi Tharoor themselves seem disillusioned with their party. The Opposition is putting politics above the nation,” he told IANS.

He further said that some leaders, including Jairam Ramesh, make statements that become headlines in Pakistan.

“Such remarks are either for cheap popularity or to maintain political relevance. But the people of India are watching. If nothing changes, people like Jairam Ramesh won’t win elections here — maybe he wants to contest from Pakistan,” Nagar claimed.

Echoing a similar sentiment, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal dismissed the demand for a special session.

“It is the prerogative of the government to decide when to call a special session. Most sessions are scheduled, but special sessions are convened only under extraordinary circumstances. Our DGMO has already clarified the facts of 'Operation Sindoor'. The Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Defence Minister have addressed the issue. What more is left to discuss?” he asked.

Khandelwal accused the Opposition of trying to exploit the situation.

“They’re not concerned about national security — they just want to politicise 'Operation Sindoor'. This is nothing more than a political strategy,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the government is not considering the Opposition's demand for a special session of Parliament on 'Operation Sindoor' that dealt a blow to terror infrastructure across the border, said government sources.

Since the Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held in July, the sources said there was no justification to hold a special session right now. However, there is little possibility of considering the demand for discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' in the Monsoon Session, they added.

