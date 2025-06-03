MP CM Yadav takes 'remove your shoes' jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Bhopal, June 3 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav took a pointed jab at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the latter's visit to Bhopal on Tuesday. The Chief Minister criticised Gandhi for failing to remove his shoes while paying floral tribute to his grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, calling it a disregard for cultural traditions.

Speaking to media persons at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal, the Chief Minister said, "I came to know that Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bhopal today. It's a good thing that he arrived here. But he didn't remove his shoes when he offered flowers at the statue of his grandmother (Indira Gandhi), which doesn't give a good impression."

CM Yadav further said that "sensitivity is top priority in Sanatan Dharma", and this is the reason the BJP has been successful in making a strong connection with the people through development works and cultural values."

"I think it's a matter of sensitivity," he said, adding, "He should be more mindful."

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, convened a crucial meeting of the Congress Political Affairs Committee (PAC) at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office in Bhopal.

The gathering was attended by senior party members, with the “notable absence” of Nakul Nath, son of Kamal Nath, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and a Congress old warhorse.

Earlier in the day, as Gandhi’s convoy made its way from the airport to the PCC office, a group of enthusiastic party workers momentarily halted his vehicle, chanting slogans in his support. The police swiftly intervened, dispersing the crowd to clear the path. In the ensuing commotion, some workers stumbled onto the road, underscoring the fervour surrounding his visit.

Gandhi’s itinerary in Bhopal is packed with high-stakes engagements. Over the course of six hours, he will preside over three consecutive meetings at the Congress state headquarters.

Later in the afternoon, he is scheduled to address a convention of district and block presidents at Ravindra Bhavan, a gathering aimed at fortifying the party’s grassroots leadership. This visit carries significant weight, as it comes just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the Mahila Maha Sammelan at Jamboree Maidan on May 31.

Gandhi’s presence in Bhopal is seen as a strategic move to reinvigorate the Congress party’s organisational framework in Madhya Pradesh, particularly in the wake of recent electoral setbacks.

Adding to the gravity of the occasion, Gandhi is expected to formally launch the “Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan”, an initiative designed to restructure the party’s leadership and strengthen its presence at the grassroots level. The campaign aims to counter the BJP’s growing influence in the state by fostering deeper engagement with local leaders and party workers. -

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.