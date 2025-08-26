Rithvik Dhanjani reveals look of his handmade Ganpati idol

Mumbai Aug 26 (IANS) Actor Rithvik Dhanjani is in avid Ganpati Bappa devotee and every year without fail the actor sculpts a Ganpati idol from the scratch with his own hands.

This time around to Ritwik Dhanjani has sculpted a beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha with "shadu maati" (Earth Clay).

Rithvik who has been giving glimpses of his work in progress since the last few weeks today took to a social media account in finally revealing the "almost done" version of the idol.

Sharing the beautiful video Rithvik caption details Bappa is almost ready.

Going by the looks of it, it seems that the idol is Lord Ganesha 's "Bal" version, i.e the childhood version of Lord Ganesha known as Bal Ganesha. Rithvik Dhanjani loves and propagate eco friendly idols over inorganic and anti-nature friendly idols., who has begun his cherished tradition of hand-making an eco-friendly Ganpati idol.

The actor last week had shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Day 1 of the idol-making process. He was accompanied by his close friends Karan Wahi, Aditi Mehta and Akasa, to whom he was seen showing how Bappa’s idol is made. Using mud (Laal Mitti), coconut coir and a veena, the friends were also seen sculpting the base of the idol and celebrating their shared devotion.

Rithvik Dhanjani captioned the post with his choices words of excitement. He wrote, “Keep everything aside!!!! Bappa is comingggg!!! #day 1 bringing him to life."

The actor has been consistent with making eco-friendly Ganpati idols at home for over years now. The Pavitra Rishta star, along with his best friend and actor Karan Wahi, prioritises the environment during the festivals or celebrations. Rithvik Dhanjani has been crafting his own idol for the last six years."

Talking about Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival will mark the homecoming of Lord Ganesha on Wednesday, August 27, and conclude on Saturday, September 6, this year. Devotees of Lord Ganesha prepare traditional bhog, especially Modak, perform aartis and welcome Bappa into their homes with utmost warmth, love and excitement!

