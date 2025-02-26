Riteish Deshmukh on NDTV Marathi Entertainment Awards: Source of phenomenal encouragement

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who was last seen in ‘Visfot’, has said that NDTV Marathi Entertainment Awards are a source of phenomenal encouragement for the artists.

The inaugural edition of the NDTV Marathi Entertainment Awards 2025 brought together the biggest icons, visionaries, and trailblazers from Marathi cinema, television, and OTT. The awards night was a fitting tribute to the talent and creativity shaping the industry’s future.

Talking about the event, Riteish Deshmukh said, “NDTV Marathi Awards are a phenomenal encouragement for us artists. They give us the energy to work even harder at our craft. So, I'd like to thank the channel for this endeavour”.

The award ceremony recognized the finest in Marathi entertainment, with ‘Paani’ winning the coveted Best Film award. Adinath M Kothare (Paani), was recognised as Best Director for their exceptional storytelling and vision.

He said, “‘Paani’ is a very important film for me, and I am overwhelmed that it has been recognised and appreciated at this prestigious platform with such honours”.

The highlight of the night was the standing ovation that greeted the veteran Marathi actor Ashok Saraf as he was feted with the Legendary Marathi Star award.

He shared, “I consider myself a lucky man that I have been recognised in the very first year of the NDTV Marathi Entertainment Awards. I have won many awards, but this one is very special to me because it has come in the inaugural year of this property, and to have my name in the very first winners list is truly a memorable moment for me”.

In the acting categories, Phullwanti swept the awards with Gashmeer Mahajani and Prajakta Mali winning Best Actor and Best Actress in a Leading Role, respectively, for their mesmerizing performances that resonated deeply with audiences.

On the television and digital front, ‘Lampan’ (Sony LIV) bagged the Best Series award, while ‘Manvat Murders’ stars Makarand Anaspure and Sonali Kulkarni won Best Actor and Best Actress in a Series, respectively.

The evening also celebrated cinematic brilliance beyond mainstream success with the Critics’ Choice Awards. Dharmaveer 2 took home the Best Film (Critics) award, while Prasad Oak (Dharmaveer 2) and Rajshri Deshpande (Satyashodhak) were crowned Best Actor (Critics) and Best Actress (Critics) for their powerful portrayals.

NDTV Marathi Entertainment Awards 2025 is set to air on March 8.

