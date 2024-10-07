‘Rising Rajasthan’ pre-summit of Mines Department to be theme-based

Jaipur, Oct 7 (IANS) The ‘Rising Rajasthan’ pre-summit of the Mines Department of Rajasthan to be held in Jaipur on November 8 will be theme-based.

The Mines and Petroleum Department Principal Secretary announced in a meeting regarding the preparations of the pre-summit of the department.

He said that the participants taking part in the pre-summit as well as people associated with the mining sector of the country and the world will be able to come face to face with the mineral wealth of Rajasthan and the possibilities of the mining sector.

He added that to make the pre-summit multidimensional and multi-purpose, responsibility has been given to senior officials along with Director Mines and Joint Secretary Mines.

“In the pre-summit, the responsibility of contact, cooperation and coordination for the MoU of investment proposals has been given to the Additional Director. Similarly, the responsibility of preparing the literature material and organising a comprehensive exhibition to make people familiar with the mineral wealth of the state has been given to the Additional Director Petroleum,” he said.

He added that the responsibility of the list of guests and invitation has been given to SME Vigilance.

“All the in-charges will ensure the preparations within the stipulated time frame with their team colleagues,” he said.

He said that in the pre-summit, along with the MoU session related to the mines sector, expert discussions on the major points related to the mining sector and panel discussions will also be held so that the pre-summit can be more useful.

“More investment proposals of the mining sector can be signed in the Rising Rajasthan to be held in December,” said the Mines and Petroleum Department Principal Secretary.

Meanwhile, Director Mines Bhagwati said that the necessary preparations for the pre-summit have been started by the department.

He said that in the pre-summit, more participation in investment, employment and economic development of the state can be ensured by exploring the mining sector of Rajasthan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.