Rishi Sunak strolls on Delhi streets with wife Akshata Murthy

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) A day before attending the G20 Summit, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was seen walking on the streets of the national capital along with wife Akshata Murthy on Friday night.

In the photographs, the couple was seen walking along in the backdrop of the presence of security personnel and guards.

Sunak on Friday held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence and then went for a late night walk along with his wife.

Sunak had also visited the British Council of India on Friday afternoon after arriving in India.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Sunak wrote: "Before meeting the world leaders of today I’ve been meeting with the world leaders of tomorrow. It’s been fantastic to visit students and staff here at British Council of India - a reflection of the living bridge that exists between the UK and India."

Sunak along with his wife Murthy arrived at the Palam airstrip on Friday for the G20 Leaders' Summit beginning on Saturday and was received by Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis and senior diplomats.

After landing in Delhi, Sunak in a post on X said: "I’ve landed in Delhi ahead of the #G20 summit. I am meeting world leaders to address some of the challenges that impact every one of us. Only together can we get the job done."

