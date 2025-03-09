Rihanna shares throwback delivery room photos with her 2 kids

Los Angeles, March 9 (IANS) Hollywood Singer-songwriter Rihanna recently celebrated motherhood on International Women's Day.

The singer, 37, shared a pair of photos on her Instagram which were taken just after she welcomed each of her sons, RZA, now 2, and Riot Rose, 19 months, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay", she captioned the post, noting that the first snapshot showed her elder son and the second photo was taken after Riot Rose's birth.

As per ‘People’, the delivery room photos show the always-glamorous pop star sporting a gold necklace and pearls as she welcomed RZA into the world, and a pair of pink sunglasses after giving birth to her younger child.

"And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening", she joked in the caption.

Rihanna shares her two sons with partner A$AP Rocky, whom she's been with since 2020. The entrepreneur has often been candid about how she loves being a mother.

Shortly after she gave birth to RZA, she posed for the cover of British ‘Vogue’ with both Rocky, 36, and their then-baby son. The cover featured a sweet family photo of them walking along a beach, as Rocky holds the smiling infant while giving him a kiss on the forehead and Rihanna walks in front of them.

In the corresponding story, Rihanna called motherhood "legendary", adding, "It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever”.

She told ‘Vogue’ at the time, "You literally try to remember it, and there are photos of my life before, but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far. Because it doesn’t matter”.

The singer revealed that she was expecting her second baby during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance, and Riot was eventually born in August of that year.

