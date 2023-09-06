Ridhi Dogra calls working with SRK in 'Jawan’, once in a lifetime opportunity

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actress Ridhi Dogra, who will be soon in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan’, has shared that working with the King of Bollywood, SRK, is once in a lifetime opportunity for her.

The film, which is set to debut in theatres on September 7, stars SRK in a dual role along with south superstar Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance, Thalapathy Vijay, Sanya Malhotra and others.

Talking about her excitement for the film to hit theatres, Ridhi said, “I am absolutely thrilled and super-super excited to be a part of probably one of the biggest films of this decade. The kind of love and euphoria that is there already before the film is released is just adding to what I saw on set. And then there are these stalwarts, there's Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupati, Nayantara, Atlee, and so many great co-stars. So it's just been fabulous to experience".

She further mentioned, " Now that it's coming out, I'm a little nervous and scared but at the same time, I am extremely excited and thrilled to have gotten this opportunity to work with Atlee to spend so much of my time working under his vision.

“To witness the supremacy of Vijay Sethupati, the stardom of Shahrukh Khan, and the ease and humility that he carries. So I just have a lot of memories that will go on for my entire life. Because this is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I am cherishing & celebrating every moment of it, and holding on to the joy that comes from it a little longer than I would normally do."

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Jawan, the actress will also be seen in the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’ which will release on Diwali 2023.

