Rhino dies in Kaziranga, authorities rule out poaching

Guwahati, Aug 8 (IANS) A rhino carcass was found at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Tuesday, officials said.

However, the authorities ruled out any poaching attempt on the rhino.

Arun Vignesh, Divisional Forest Officer of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division told IANS, “It was a female rhino and it died due to old-age issues. There were no chances of poaching. We confirmed it.”

A group of patrolling forest rangers located the carcass on the banks of the Diphlu river close to the Salmara Forest region.

According to the forest officer, the horn of the rhino was undamaged, indicating that it was not a poaching incident.

It is possible that the rhino may have died somewhere and that the body travelled through the stream before washing ashore at Salmara. This is because the carcass was found at the riverbank, he added.

Last week, another rhino died due to infighting in Manan National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam. The authorities then also claimed that it was not a case of poaching.

