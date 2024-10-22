RG Kar tragedy: Victim’s parents seek appointment with HM Shah

Kolkata, Oct 22 (IANS) The parents of the junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, who was raped and murdered within the hospital premises in August, wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday morning, seeking an appointment with him.

In the email, the father of the victim has said that they are “feeling helpless” over the macabre crime committed against their daughter and so want an appointment with the Union Home Minister to discuss the matter and seek his intervention in the early completion of the probe.

“After the heinous, unforeseen incident happened to our daughter, we have been going through tremendous mental pressure and feeling helpless now,” the email read.

In the mail, the victim’s father has maintained that he wants to meet HM Shah “to discuss a few things regarding the situation” and pray for his guidance and help.

Although HM Shah was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on October 24 amid the forthcoming bypolls for six Assembly constituencies in West Bengal next month, his schedule in the state has been postponed for the time being.

“His tour to West Bengal has just been postponed and not cancelled. Had it not been postponed we could have arranged for his meeting with the victim’s parents,” said a state committee member of the BJP in West Bengal.

Incidentally, the fast-unto-death demonstration against the rape and murder that was being held by the junior doctors seeking more security amid a slew of other demands, was withdrawn on Monday night.

The protesting junior doctors claimed that it was withdrawn following the request of the victim’s parents.

The body of the victim was recovered from the seminar hall of R.G. Kar on the morning of August 9 this year.

Kolkata Police started the initial investigation and arrested a civic volunteer Sanjay Roy.

Later, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took charge of the probe following an order of the court.

The CBI sleuths later arrested the former principal of R.G. Kar, Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal on charges of misleading the investigation and tampering with evidence.

However, in the first charge sheet filed by the CBI at a special court in Kolkata earlier this month, Sanjay Roy has been identified as the “sole prime accused” in the rape and murder case.

