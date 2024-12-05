RG Kar tragedy: Victim’s parents open social media account seeking support for justice

Kolkata, Dec 5 (IANS) Parents of the lady junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital who was raped and then murdered within the hospital premises in August this year, on Thursday, opened a Facebook account seeking justice for their daughter.

In the Facebook account titled ‘Truth and Justice: Voice for RG KAR Victim’, the victim’s parents uploaded a written and video message seeking support from the bigger society to their demand for justice for their daughter.

“Justice for Our Daughter. We are standing strong, but we can’t do it alone. Your voice, your support, and your love can make all the difference. Let’s unite to shine a light on injustice and demand what’s right. Together, we can bring hope and accountability. Please stand with us. Share, speak, and support. #JusticeForOurDaughter #justiceforRGKar,” the written message read.

In the video message, where the victim’s parents appeared with blurred faces, they claimed that it is almost four months since the tragedy unfolded and they are yet to know what exactly happened with their daughter on that night.

“First Kolkata Police was conducting the investigation which we felt was not going in the right direction. Hence we moved the Calcutta High Court with the plea for the handover of the charge of the probe to a better agency. Thereafter the matter was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Almost four months have passed since then and there is no proper progress in the investigation. We are yet to get justice for our daughter. So we are appealing to the people of India to join us in demanding justice for our daughter,” the victim’s parents claimed in the video message.

The body of the victim doctor lady doctor was recovered from the seminar hall of R.G. Kar premises on the morning of August 9. Kolkata Police started the initial investigation and arrested civic volunteer Sanjay Roy.

Thereafter, the charge of the probe was handed over to CBI, which has recently submitted its first chargesheet in the matter where also the civic volunteer was identified as the “sole prime accused” in the rape and murder crime.

However, the CBI sleuths are also probing the former and controversial; principal of R.G. Kar Sandip Ghosh and former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal on charges of misleading the investigation and tampering with evidence while the initial investigation was being carried out by Kolkata Police.

The trial process in the case is currently in progress on a fast-track and daily basis at a special court in Kolkata.

