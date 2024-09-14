RG Kar tragedy: Two held in connection with audio clip threatening attack on docs

Kolkata, Sep 14 (IANS) The Bidhannagar City Police arrested two persons in connection with an audio clip released by Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Friday evening regarding an attack on protesting junior doctors with the intention of maligning the West Bengal government and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The conversation in the audio clip reportedly indicated that Left and ultra-Left groups were planning an attack on the doctors protesting against the rape and murder of a junior doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, with the intention of putting the blaming on the state government and the ruling dispensation.

One of the two arrested is Kalatan Dasgupta, the editor of the mouthpiece of CPI(M)’s youth wing Kalatan Dasgupta and the other is Sanjiv Das, reportedly having links with an ultra-Left group.

Sources said that while Das was arrested from Jadavpur in Kolkata late on Friday night, Dasgupta was arrested on Saturday.

Giving his reaction to the media after his arrest, Dasgupta said there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind his arrest and there was an attempt to divert attention from the spontaneous public protest on the rape and murder which has received international attention.

In the audio clip released by Kunal Ghosh on Friday, one person was referred to as ‘S’ and the other person as ‘K’, the first letters of the names of the two arrested persons.

Ghosh said that he got the audio clip from his sources from within these organisations. IANS, however, could not cross-check the authenticity of the audio clip.

Ghosh, while releasing the audio clip also made an appeal to the administration and the police to look into the matter and ensure that outsiders are unable to go to the venue of the protesting junior doctors, which is in front of Swastha Bhavan, the state health department headquarters.

A sit-in demonstration by the junior doctors under the banner of West Bengal Junior Doctor’s Forum (WBJDF), is underway for the fifth day on Saturday.

Since the agitation began on Tuesday, common people, members of voluntary organisations and university students have rushed to the protest venue not just to express solidarity towards the protesting junior doctors but also to provide them with food, drinking water and other necessary equipment to ensure that they can continue with their demonstration till their demands are fulfilled.

