RG Kar tragedy: Special court directs CBI to submit fresh progress report on probe

Kolkata, Feb 20 (IANS) A special court in Kolkata, which had recently convicted and sentenced civic volunteer Sanjay Roy in the R.G. Kar junior woman doctor rape and murder case, on Thursday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a fresh progress report on its investigation in the matter on February 24.

Since the special court has already pronounced the sentence for the convict in the main crime of rape and murder, legal circles feel that the fresh progress report will be related to the angle of tampering with the evidence in the case.

It is learnt that the special court had directed the CBI to submit a fresh progress report following a complaint filed by the counsel of the victim’s family accusing the central agency of not updating the court on the progress of investigation in the matter periodically.

Acting on the complaint, the special court directed the central agency to file a fresh progress report on the matter on February 24.

After the body of the lady junior doctor, who became a victim of ghastly rape and murder, was recovered from the seminar hall of R.G. Kar in the morning of August 9 last year, the initial investigation was carried out by the Kolkata Police. However, there had been several allegations of severe tampering with and altering of evidence during that period of investigation by the city police. Later, the CBI took charge of the investigation following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

The CBI also arrested the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal on charges of tampering with and altering evidence.

But both were granted default bail by the special court as the CBI failed to file a supplementary charge sheet against them within 90 days from the date of their arrests.

Mondal is currently out on bail. However, Ghosh is still in judicial custody because of the pending and parallel investigation against him by the CBI in the case of multi-crore financial irregularities at the R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.