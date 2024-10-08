RG Kar tragedy: Ignoring police denial, doctors, medical fraternity hold protest rallies

Kolkata, Oct 8 (IANS) Disregarding the denial of police permission, senior and junior doctors and representatives from the nursing and health worker communities conducted two separate rallies on the streets of Kolkata on Tuesday evening to protest against the ghastly rape and murder of a lady junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital.

One of the two rallies started in front of Calcutta Medical College & Hospital at College Street in central Kolkata, while the other started in front of S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital in south Kolkata.

The destination of both the rallies was the dais at Esplanade in central Kolkata where seven junior doctors are conducting fast-unto-death agitation in support of their demands on the ghastly rape and murder.

Similarly, the parents of the victims have started a sit-in demonstration at their residence at Panihati in North 24 Parganas.

"My daughter had lots of plans for the Durga Puja starting from Thursday. So it will not be possible for us to be inside the house for these festival days. The immersion of my Durga has happened before the immersion of the idol. All we want is justice for our daughter," the victim’s father told media persons in a choked voice.

Tuesday was an eventful day as regards the doctors’ protest on the issue. On one hand, 50 senior doctors of R.G. Kar tendered mass resignation expressing solidarity towards their junior colleagues. The senior doctors of some other state-run medical colleges and hospitals have decided to follow the same path of mass resignation unless the demands of the junior doctors are fulfilled.

The senior doctors have also expressed serious concern over the health conditions of the fasting junior doctors, which had started showing signs of deterioration from Tuesday, which is the fourth day of the hunger strike. Initially, the hunger strike was started by six junior doctors from different medical colleges and hospitals on Saturday evening. On Sunday evening, the seventh doctor, who is from R.G. Kar, joined them.

